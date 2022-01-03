Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) Short Interest Up 755.0% in December

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, an increase of 755.0% from the November 30th total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 942,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CYAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Celyad Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group downgraded Celyad Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celyad Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of Celyad Oncology stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.91. 1,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,576. Celyad Oncology has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $9.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celyad Oncology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Celyad Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

