Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Short Interest Up 100.9% in December

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,800 shares, a growth of 100.9% from the November 30th total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Path by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 94,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bio-Path by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bio-Path by 1,976.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 38,041 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bio-Path by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bio-Path by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

BPTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

NASDAQ BPTH traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41. Bio-Path has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

