Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Gap Down to $93.39

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $93.39, but opened at $90.78. Natera shares last traded at $85.96, with a volume of 10,627 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. Cowen started coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.74 and a 200-day moving average of $109.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,307,053.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $769,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,398 shares of company stock worth $10,143,672. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Natera by 275.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80,989 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 9.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Natera by 3,830.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after purchasing an additional 99,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Natera by 46.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

