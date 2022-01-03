Argent Capital Management LLC Has $28.16 Million Stock Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,739,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,809 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $28,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.57. The stock had a trading volume of 322,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,723,207. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.11 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,822 shares of company stock worth $745,224. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

