Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 581,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 2.0% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $64,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.07. 103,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,095,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.68. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

In related news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

