Davis R M Inc. Has $25.47 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $25,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $445,601,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 520,144 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,884,000 after buying an additional 190,635 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 289,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,674,000 after buying an additional 181,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,286,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,828,000 after buying an additional 169,900 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROK traded down $9.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $339.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,923. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.13 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total value of $200,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.19.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

