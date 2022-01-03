Marcum Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 6.1% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $38,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,138,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,145,000 after purchasing an additional 106,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,163,000 after purchasing an additional 210,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,912,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,537,000 after purchasing an additional 525,528 shares during the period.

VB traded up $2.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $228.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,121. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $189.60 and a one year high of $241.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.81.

