Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Shares Bought by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc owned about 0.07% of Absolute Software worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 1.9% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,958,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,722,000 after purchasing an additional 93,885 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,846,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,100,000 after acquiring an additional 50,513 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,296,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 565,894 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,126,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after acquiring an additional 156,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 203,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABST traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 681 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,834. Absolute Software Co. has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Absolute Software Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is -199.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.