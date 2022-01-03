Tacita Capital Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Tacita Capital Inc decreased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 168.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA traded down $3.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.50. 16,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,967. The company has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.77. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.43 and a 1 year high of $263.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.90.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

