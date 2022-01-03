Tacita Capital Inc Decreases Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Tacita Capital Inc decreased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the period. BCE comprises 1.4% of Tacita Capital Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in BCE by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,531 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of BCE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,584,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,917,000 after purchasing an additional 95,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,066,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,795,000 after purchasing an additional 360,818 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 3.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,978,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,205,000 after buying an additional 334,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in BCE by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,171,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,587,000 after buying an additional 521,104 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCE. CIBC raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.41.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.05. 8,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.47. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.34 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.76.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. BCE’s payout ratio is 104.63%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

