Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.3% of Tacita Capital Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.19. The stock had a trading volume of 76,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,778. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.71. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $116.35 and a 52 week high of $148.01.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

