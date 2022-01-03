Zacks: Analysts Expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $480.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will announce $480.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $487.80 million and the lowest is $478.87 million. Veeva Systems reported sales of $396.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.61.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $256.91. 22,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,971. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.37. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 97.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total value of $671,007.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,152 shares of company stock worth $10,164,506 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,900,825,000 after buying an additional 52,479 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,654,000 after buying an additional 983,136 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,081,352,000 after buying an additional 612,776 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,932,000 after buying an additional 35,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,399,000 after buying an additional 258,882 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

