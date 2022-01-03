The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $727.88 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will report $727.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $749.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $715.60 million. Cooper Companies posted sales of $680.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cooper Companies.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COO shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.50.

COO stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $420.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,629. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $353.02 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $407.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 688 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.