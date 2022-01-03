Brokerages Set Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target at $177.96

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.96.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.96. 104,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,750. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total value of $1,508,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,883 shares of company stock worth $3,419,233 in the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 52.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after buying an additional 73,436 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 166.7% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

