TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will post $3.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.92. TransDigm Group posted earnings per share of $1.97 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year earnings of $15.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.43 to $16.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $20.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.60 to $22.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.72.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $5.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $641.96. 11,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,080. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $517.37 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $620.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $628.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total transaction of $26,458,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total value of $6,574,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,679,885. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

