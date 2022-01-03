Brokerages Set Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target at $52.88

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHOO. Wedbush began coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

In other news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 308,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 176.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 344.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOO stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.38. The company had a trading volume of 14,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,412. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $51.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.