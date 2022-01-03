Brokerages Set Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target at $52.88

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.88.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHOO. Wedbush began coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.
In other news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of SHOO stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.38. The company had a trading volume of 14,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,412. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $51.56.
Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.
Steven Madden Company Profile
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
