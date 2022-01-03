$4.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will announce $4.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.77 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $15.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.12 billion to $15.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $14.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.75.

REGN stock traded down $6.26 on Friday, reaching $625.26. 15,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,662. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $635.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $612.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542 in the last 90 days. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

