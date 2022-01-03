$4.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2022

Brokerages predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will announce $4.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.77 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $15.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.12 billion to $15.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $14.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.75.

REGN stock traded down $6.26 on Friday, reaching $625.26. 15,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,662. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $635.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $612.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542 in the last 90 days. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.