TENT (TENT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $126,526.00

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TENT has a total market capitalization of $413,713.57 and $126,526.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.77 or 0.00322053 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00136556 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00089580 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002219 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TENTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.