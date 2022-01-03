Throne (THN) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Throne coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001699 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Throne has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Throne has a total market cap of $215,404.16 and approximately $1.01 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00064780 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,743.81 or 0.08050613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00060480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00074930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,531.60 or 1.00060672 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

