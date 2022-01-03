THEKEY Hits One Day Trading Volume of $71,341.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and $71,341.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

