Geneva Capital Management LLC Trims Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,676 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $14,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,504 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 293.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after acquiring an additional 618,270 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,411,000 after acquiring an additional 569,362 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,721,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 104.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 983,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,243,000 after acquiring an additional 502,906 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

Shares of SSNC stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,875. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.81 and a 200-day moving average of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.61. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.2426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

