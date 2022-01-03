Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 199,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,906 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $31,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $76,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Northcoast Research raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.18.

GPN stock traded up $5.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.24. 60,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,814. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

