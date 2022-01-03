Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 4,572 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $49,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,034,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,558,000 after buying an additional 17,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $18.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $639.85. 5,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.23 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $627.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $647.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

