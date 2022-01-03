Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 3,190 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Align Technology worth $36,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 16.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $8.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $648.50. 2,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,582. The company has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $494.45 and a one year high of $737.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $650.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $657.58.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.