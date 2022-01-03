Geneva Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,471 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Barnes Group worth $27,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 445.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,717,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth $779,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:B traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.15. The stock had a trading volume of 589 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,846. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.84 and a 1 year high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

B has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

