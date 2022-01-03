Omni (OMNI) Price Hits $3.14 on Top Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $3.14 or 0.00006835 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Omni has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. Omni has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $526.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.00319950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008284 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000872 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Omni

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,305 coins and its circulating supply is 562,989 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

