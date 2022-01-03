HaloDAO (RNBW) Trading Down 18.8% Over Last 7 Days

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One HaloDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $370,377.80 and approximately $40,873.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00064541 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,693.71 or 0.08045787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00060595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00075315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,277.66 or 1.00803969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007317 BTC.

About HaloDAO

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HaloDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HaloDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

