AMO Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $48.22 Million (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One AMO Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. AMO Coin has a market cap of $48.22 million and approximately $715,894.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00049113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About AMO Coin

AMO Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,174,109,628 coins. The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.