John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the November 30th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
HTY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.49. 44,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,237. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $7.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th.
John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
