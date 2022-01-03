Short Interest in Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) Decreases By 90.9%

Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DUVNF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.15. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,815. Peruvian Metals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

Peruvian Metals Company Profile

Peruvian Metals Corp. engages in the processing and acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru. The company holds 100% interests in the Panteria phorphyry gold-copper project that consists of 15 mineral concessions covering an area of 7,204 hectares in south central Peru; and the Mansa Musa project, a gold-silver bearing project consisting of 10 concessions totaling 6,900 hectares situated in the Department of Huancavelica.

