City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 89.1% from the November 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CDEVY traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,484. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. City Developments has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $6.28.

Get City Developments alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDEVY. CLSA raised City Developments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised City Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.