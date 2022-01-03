City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 89.1% from the November 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CDEVY traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,484. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. City Developments has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $6.28.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDEVY. CLSA raised City Developments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised City Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

