Geneva Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,632,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,206 shares during the quarter. Neogen comprises 1.2% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Neogen worth $70,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Neogen by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Neogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $28,562.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 84.88 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.15. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.06 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

