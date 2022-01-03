Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.99 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will post $14.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.80 million and the highest is $35.46 million. Nurix Therapeutics posted sales of $6.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 124.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $37.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.20 million to $57.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $52.65 million, with estimates ranging from $35.30 million to $73.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 342.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on NRIX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.43.

NRIX stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,244. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.33. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $51.46.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $32,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $134,828. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.