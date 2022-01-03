Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 170,642 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 16.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 887,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,642 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $57,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HealthEquity by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,458,000 after buying an additional 386,663 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 21.5% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,901,000 after acquiring an additional 365,133 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $17,461,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,831,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,307,000 after acquiring an additional 197,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 695,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,995,000 after purchasing an additional 177,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $122,877.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 16,279 shares of company stock worth $918,314 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HQY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet cut HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

HQY traded up $1.91 on Monday, hitting $46.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,165. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -631.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.21. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

