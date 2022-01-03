7,022 Shares in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Bought by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth $57,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

BLFS stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.95. 2,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,546. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.74 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $43,247.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $27,755.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 238,842 shares of company stock worth $10,162,080. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

