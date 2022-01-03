iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IWD)

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,396 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 669% compared to the average volume of 572 put options.

IWD traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.26. 271,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,973. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.78 and a 1 year high of $169.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IWD. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,822 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after buying an additional 1,439,756 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,843,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johns Hopkins University boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 118.5% in the third quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,876,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,789 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

