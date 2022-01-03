Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Purchases 331 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.8% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.10. 22,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,134,984. The company has a market cap of $184.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.