99,000 Shares in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Purchased by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRKR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 22.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 12,731 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,691,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 142,225 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Marker Therapeutics by 515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,364,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 1,143,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRKR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.00. 1,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,760. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.77.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

