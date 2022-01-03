Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Decreases Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,525,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,243,000 after purchasing an additional 439,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after buying an additional 783,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,119,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $175,034,000 after buying an additional 421,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,201,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $109,442,000 after buying an additional 1,197,747 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLUG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised shares of Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,659,129. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.87.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

