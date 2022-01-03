Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $14.34 Million Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,850 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Kilroy Realty worth $14,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kilroy Realty stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.31. 6,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,184. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.14.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 36.94%.

KRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

