Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.08.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $255.53. 64,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.80. The company has a market capitalization of $172.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

