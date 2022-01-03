Wing Market Capitalization Hits $40.01 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Wing has a market cap of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Wing coin can now be purchased for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00064585 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.12 or 0.08052590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00060472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00075000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,737.89 or 1.00226234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007325 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

