Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.94.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SRTS shares. TheStreet raised Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 13,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $100,856.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 5,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $37,566.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,668 shares of company stock valued at $670,220 in the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the period. 12.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.21. 426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,755. Sensus Healthcare has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $8.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

