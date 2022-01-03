Analysts Set Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Target Price at $150.00

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.00.
UHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 528.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.
Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.44%.
About Universal Health Services
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
