Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,594.00

Alliance Fan Token (CURRENCY:ALL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, Alliance Fan Token has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Alliance Fan Token has a market capitalization of $706,180.55 and $20,594.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alliance Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00064237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,697.84 or 0.08048066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00060662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00075042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,399.75 or 1.00985513 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007309 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alliance Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alliance Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alliance Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ALLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Alliance Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alliance Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.