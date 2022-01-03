Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORKLY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from 77.00 to 82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

ORKLY stock remained flat at $$10.12 during midday trading on Wednesday. 5,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07. Orkla ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter.

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

