Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Stock Position Raised by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 772,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,583 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $16,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.68. 93,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,877,744. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $24.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.