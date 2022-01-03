Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $16.99 Million Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Duke Realty worth $16,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 70,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Duke Realty stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.46. The stock had a trading volume of 16,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,781. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

