Securian Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Essex Property Trust makes up approximately 0.6% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $26,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.9% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,834,000 after purchasing an additional 492,450 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $70,216,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 29,901.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 203,626 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 58.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,920,000 after acquiring an additional 169,019 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 239.6% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 237,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,161,000 after acquiring an additional 167,350 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $854,643.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ESS traded down $6.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $345.70. 2,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,699. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.79 and a 1-year high of $357.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $343.94 and a 200 day moving average of $330.16.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Essex Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESS. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.17.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.