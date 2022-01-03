Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.73.

TRV traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $156.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,644. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.07. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.12 and a 1-year high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

